Arsenal suffer major blow in pursuit of Leicester City winger Jeremy Monga

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Arsenal have had an opening offer rejected for Leicester City teenager Jeremy Monga, but the Gunners remain firmly in the race for one of English football’s most exciting young talents.



According to The Times, Arsenal submitted a bid worth £5m, including a 10 per cent sell-on clause, for the 16-year-old winger. Leicester turned down that proposal, but there appears to be room for negotiation.

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The Foxes were initially believed to value Monga at around £15m, though their asking price has now reportedly dropped to about £10m plus a 15 per cent sell-on clause.

Talks are not believed to be over, and Arsenal seem keen to move quickly before rival clubs get more serious.

Arsenal hold strong interest in the English winger

Monga is not just another academy prospect.

He has already made senior history, becoming the second-youngest player ever to appear in the Premier League when he featured for Leicester at just 15 years and 271 days.

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For Arsenal, this deal fits their recent strategy perfectly. The club have invested heavily in elite young talent and have shown they are willing to give opportunities to players with serious potential.

Bukayo Saka, Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly are all examples of how the pathway at Arsenal can attract the best young players in the country.

Monga is a quick, direct winger who likes to take players on, and that kind of profile is always valuable.

He would not be expected to walk straight into Mikel Arteta’s first team, but he could be developed carefully within one of the Premier League’s strongest youth setups.

Leicester City are standing firm on their demands

Leicester’s stance is understandable. Even after reducing their valuation, they do not want to lose a top academy product cheaply.

A higher sell-on clause also makes sense, especially if Monga develops into a major Premier League player.

For Arsenal, the question is whether paying around £10m for a 16-year-old is smart business or a gamble.

Arsenal should push to complete this signing if the final package stays close to £10m.

There is always risk with teenage players, but Monga’s early senior experience and natural ability make him worth the investment.

This is exactly the type of deal Arsenal should be making before the price becomes impossible.

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