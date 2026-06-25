Brazilian superstar with €80m release clause wanted by Carrick at Man United

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly among the Premier League clubs keeping tabs on FC Porto winger William Gomes, with the 20-year-old Brazilian emerging as one of the more exciting young attackers in Portugal.



According to A Bola, via Sport Witness, United have been linked with Gomes alongside Arsenal and Newcastle United, while Atlético Madrid and Roma are also believed to be watching his development closely.

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The winger only joined Porto from São Paulo in January 2025, but his progress has already made him a name to follow during the summer transfer window.

No official offer has been reported, but United’s interest makes sense given their need for more quality, speed and unpredictability in wide areas.

Man United are looking for more attacking depth

Man United have lacked consistency from their wide players in recent seasons, and Gomes fits the type of profile the club should be looking at.

He is young, direct, comfortable playing on either flank and still has plenty of room to develop.

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That versatility could be especially useful at Old Trafford. United need attackers who can rotate across the front line, stretch defences and offer something different in one-v-one situations.

Gomes has an €80m release clause, but reports suggest Porto could consider selling for around €45m.

Can United match Porto’s asking price?

For United, this is the type of transfer that requires smart judgement.

They cannot afford another expensive gamble, but they also need to identify young talent before rivals move first.

Gomes would be an exciting signing for Man United, but only at the right price. The talent is clear, and his profile suits what United need in attack.

However, €45m is not a small fee for potential. United should stay involved, watch Porto’s stance closely and only make a move if the deal fits their wider rebuild.

They are expected to face intense competition to sign the FC Porto winger.

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