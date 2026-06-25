Bruno Fernandes tells Man United teammates his transfer decision after Saudi interest

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Manchester United look set to keep hold of Bruno Fernandes, with the club captain reportedly making it clear that he has no plans to leave Old Trafford this summer.



According to talkSPORT, the 31-year-old Portugal midfielder has told some of his teammates that he intends to stay at United, despite strong interest from Saudi Arabia.

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Clubs in the Saudi Pro League have been linked with big-money moves for Fernandes, and the interest has not come as a major surprise given his status, experience and influence.

The expectation is that Fernandes will remain a Man United player heading into the new season.

Saudi interest fails to tempt Man United star

Fernandes has been one of United’s most important players since arriving from Sporting CP in January 2020.

He has carried a huge creative burden for several seasons and, even when United have struggled, he has often been the player trying to make things happen.

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Saudi clubs can offer massive wages, but Fernandes appears to be prioritising competitive football and his role at Old Trafford.

That decision will come as a major relief to United supporters, especially during a summer where the club are expected to make changes across the squad.

Keeping club captain matters for the Red Devils

This is not just about keeping a talented midfielder. It is about keeping leadership, experience and a player who understands the pressure of playing for United.

United still need fresh energy in midfield, but allowing Fernandes to leave would have forced them to replace both his creativity and his personality.

That is not easy, especially in a difficult transfer market where proven playmakers are expensive.

Keeping Fernandes is the correct decision. Some fans may argue United should cash in while his value is still high, but selling their captain during another rebuilding phase would be a risky move.

Fernandes can still be frustrating at times, but his quality, mentality and availability make him too important to lose.

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