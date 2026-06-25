Fabrizio Romano has a major Chelsea transfer update (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly closing in on the signing of Marco Palestra as he’s set to undergo a medical with the Blues on Friday.

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The talented young Italian right-back has already been strongly linked with Chelsea by the Athletic, and now Fabrizio Romano says there’ll be key developments tomorrow.

See below for details as Romano has posted on X about Palestra arriving in London for his Chelsea medical tomorrow…

?? Marco Palestra will undergo medical in London on Friday as new Chelsea player. Travelling to England to seal move from Atalanta as Palestra will sign contract until June 2032 plus option until 2033. pic.twitter.com/tzRrRlSIPT — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 25, 2026

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Romano posted: “Marco Palestra will undergo medical in London on Friday as new Chelsea player. Travelling to England to seal move from Atalanta as Palestra will sign contract until June 2032 plus option until 2033.”

Romano also previously reported on Palestra’s transfer fee being €55m, while he’s joining on a six-year contract with the option for one more year on top of that…

?? BREAKING: Marco Palestra to Chelsea, here we go! Verbal agreement in place between all parties. Atalanta to receive package over €55m fee plus sell-on clause, long term deal to Italian talented RWB. Chelsea hijack Inter move and get new talent for Xabi Alonso. pic.twitter.com/W3ktXVK6EV — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 24, 2026

What does Marco Palestra transfer mean for Chelsea?

Palestra looks like a fine talent with a big future, but Chelsea will surely be concerned at seeing yet another signing like this.

The 21-year-old may well develop into a world class full-back, but for now he’s just another prospect lacking the experience that this struggling CFC side is crying out for.

Many Chelsea supporters seem to be losing patience with this project, so they won’t be too keen to see a deal like this, which could also lead to the more experienced Malo Gusto leaving.

The Times have suggested that Palestra’s arrival could be linked to Gusto’s sale, with Manchester City interested in Chelsea’s French right-back.

After a nightmare season without silverware and a 10th place finish in the Premier League, the west Londoners surely need to change course and bring in more players who can deliver silverware straight away.