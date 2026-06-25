Morgan Rogers in action for Aston Villa in the Europa League final (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly “obsessed” with an ambitious transfer deal for Aston Villa star and top Arsenal target Morgan Rogers.

The 23-year-old is currently at the 2026 World Cup with England, but that hasn’t stopped the recent transfer speculation over his future.

According to Simon Phillips, although there’s the sense that Rogers’ preference is Arsenal, Chelsea are “obsessed” with him and have been working on the deal for some time.

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It remains to be seen if the Blues can realistically beat the Gunners to this signing, however, as their project looks a lot more chaotic at the moment after some poor decisions in the transfer market, frequent managerial changes, and a lack of European football for next season.

The latest on Morgan Rogers’ future

Based on recent reports, Arsenal look the clear favourites for Rogers, even if we’re not yet at the stage where it’s advancing or getting closer to being a done deal.

These big transfers are rarely quick or straightforward, but what we can say so far is…

Rogers is Arsenal’s top target and the Premier League champions are preparing to make an approach to Aston Villa for him, according to yesterday’s report in the Evening Standard.

Villa publicly insist they want to keep Rogers, but will sell for the right price, according to Ben Jacobs for Give Me Sport.

However, that price could be as high as £100m, according to a recent report from TEAMtalk.

Rogers would undoubtedly be an exciting addition to this Chelsea squad, but everything is pointing towards Arsenal for the moment.

Chelsea’s obsession with Morgan Rogers

Chelsea fans may be interested to know, however, that the club are seemingly not giving up on landing the England international just yet.

Phillips cites his sources as saying: “Chelsea are ‘obsessed’ with Rogers and have been chasing him and working on a deal for ages.

He added: “They are not giving up on Rogers yet, is what we heard yesterday from our top source, despite Arsenal being his preferred destination.

“As I keep reporting, Rogers has not rejected Chelsea, he would just prefer to go to Arsenal. As of right now, nothing is advanced between Arsenal and Rogers. That could soon change, but Chelsea remain in the picture and a possible destination for Rogers.

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“Chelsea say that they will not sign any player without Alonso giving them the OK, so the fact they are still pursuing Rogers suggests that Alonso is on board with it as well – that is how they will work this summer.

“Sources are not describing the chances of Chelsea getting this deal done as positive like they have with (Adam) Wharton, but they are saying that Chelsea are still currently there for Rogers and still trying to get him in.”