Chelsea FC (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Chelsea’s imminent new signing Marco Palestra has broken his silence on his upcoming move to Stamford Bridge.

The talented young Italian defender is due in London tomorrow for a medical with the Blues, and Fabrizio Romano has been posting updates about the situation.

See below as Romano has posted on X about Palestra having his Chelsea medical on Friday, while he’s also added another with a quote from the player himself saying he’s happy to be making the move…

?? Marco Palestra will undergo medical in London on Friday as new Chelsea player. Travelling to England to seal move from Atalanta as Palestra will sign contract until June 2032 plus option until 2033. pic.twitter.com/tzRrRlSIPT — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 25, 2026

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

“I’m happy to join Chelsea. I’m so happy for this new chapter,” the 21-year-old said, as quoted by Romano.

??? Marco Palestra: “I’m happy to join Chelsea. I’m so happy for this new chapter”. Medical booked tomorrow. ? pic.twitter.com/201OLrDFN3 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 25, 2026

Chelsea fans will be pleased to see that an exciting young talent like Palestra is feeling positive about this move, as Stamford Bridge hasn’t exactly been the happiest place to be in recent times.

Chelsea investing in youth again

Still, many CFC fans will surely be questioning the logic of a signing like Palestra when this summer is surely the time to start trying bringing in more experienced players.

This current Chelsea ownership have put a lot of emphasis on recruiting the world’s best young talents and building for the future, but it’s not exactly delivered much success so far, and there were fan protests against the owners towards the end of last season.

Even if Palestra has a bright future ahead of him, Chelsea need to be sure they’re adding players who can make a big impact straight away.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

If bringing in someone like Palestra means that a more proven and experienced player like Malo Gusto makes way, as has been suggested by BBC Sport, then it’s hard to see that as anything but bad business overall.