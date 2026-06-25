"Deal in place" - Manchester City agree £130m Elliot Anderson transfer with Nottingham Forest

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Elliot Anderson is set to join Manchester City (Getty Images/CaughtOffside)

Manchester City have reportedly agreed a £130m transfer deal with Nottingham Forest for England midfielder Elliot Anderson.

Fabrizio Romano has given the deal his trademark ‘here we go’, while it’s also been reported by David Ornstein for the Athletic.

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This follows weeks of speculation, with Anderson impressing at Forest and going to the World Cup with England this summer.

It makes sense that City have now decided to pay big to get this deal over the line, in what could be one of the summer’s most significant pieces of business…

Posting on X, Romano said: “BREAKING: Elliot Anderson to Manchester City, here we go! Deal in place between the clubs, fee up to £130m. #MCFC sources confirm agreement now done after talks at final stages as reported last week. Anderson asked Forest today to go and leave the club. Medical in the US.”

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Elliot Anderson breaks English football transfer record

This deal now looks to be eclipsing the initial £125m Liverpool paid Newcastle United for Alexander Isak last summer.

It also means Anderson is set to become the third most expensive footballer ever…

Player Transfer fee
Neymar £200m
Kylian Mbappe £165.7m
Elliot Anderson* £130m
Alexander Isak £125m
Joao Felix £113m
Antoine Griezmann £107m
Enzo Fernandez £106.8m
Philippe Coutinho £105m

*Anderson’s move is not done yet, of course, as there’s always the chance he has a last-minute change of heart or fails his medical.

This shows huge ambition from City after a difficult two seasons in which they missed out on Liverpool and Arsenal in the last two Premier League title races.

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They also spent big on Antoine Semenyo and Marc Guehi in January, and they proved fine additions to the squad.

In Anderson they’re spending big again on another proven Premier League player with world class potential.

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