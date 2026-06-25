Man City midfielder Kalvin Phillips could be on his way out soon

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Sheffield United are moving closer to bringing Kalvin Phillips back to Bramall Lane, with advanced talks taking place with Manchester City over a fresh loan deal.



According to Football Insider, the Blades are working to finalise another agreement for the 30-year-old England midfielder after his previous spell in South Yorkshire.

Phillips joined Sheffield United on loan in February but his time on the pitch was limited after a knee injury disrupted his season.

Even so, the fact United are pushing to bring him back says plenty about how highly Chris Wilder still rates him.

Is it a gamble worth taking for Sheffield United?

From Sheffield United’s point of view, this would be a calculated risk rather than a flashy signing.

Phillips has not had an easy few years since leaving Leeds United for Man City in 2022, struggling for regular football under Pep Guardiola and then failing to fully rebuild his rhythm during loan spells away from the Etihad.

However, there is still a player there. At his best, Phillips offers control, defensive discipline and leadership in midfield, exactly the type of profile Sheffield United could use if they want to build a stronger promotion push.

ESPN also reported earlier in June that the Blades were interested in re-signing him, so this has clearly been a long-running target rather than a sudden move.

Phillips needs a fresh start after Man City spell

For City, another loan would make sense if Phillips is not part of their first-team plans.

For Sheffield United, the deal could be smart if the financial terms are right and his fitness checks out.

Nothing has been officially completed, but talks appear to be moving in a positive direction.

If Phillips can stay fit, this could be the kind of low-risk, high-upside signing that gives the Blades’ midfield a much-needed lift.

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