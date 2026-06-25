Leeds United turn attention towards more signing after Harry Wilson deal

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Leeds United appear to be wasting no time in the summer transfer window, with their move for Harry Wilson looking like just the beginning of a bigger recruitment push.



According to Sky Sports, Leeds have agreed a deal to sign the Wales international on a free transfer once his Fulham contract expires at the end of June.

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Wilson enjoyed an excellent 2025/26 campaign, scoring 11 goals and providing eight assists for Fulham, so landing him without a transfer fee looks like smart business.

The deal is still subject to a medical, but Leeds look well placed to make him one of their first major summer additions.

Leeds United target more creativity after Wilson deal

Wilson’s arrival would give Daniel Farke more Premier League quality, but Leeds are not expected to stop there.

Daily Mail have reported that Leeds have been exploring a move for Julian Brandt, who is set to leave Borussia Dortmund as a free agent.

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Brandt would be an ambitious signing. The German playmaker has Champions League experience, technical quality and the ability to play between the lines.

His wages could be a challenge, but if Leeds can make the numbers work, signing two proven attackers on free transfers would be a major statement.

Shea Charles is another player on Farke’s radar

Leeds are also looking at Southampton midfielder Shea Charles.

Leeds All Over reported that Leeds have made a £20m-plus move for the 22-year-old, while Southampton’s difficult end to last season could influence the situation.

Leeds are moving in the right way. Wilson is a clever free transfer, Brandt would bring genuine class, and Charles would add long-term value.

The key is balance. Leeds need quality, but they cannot afford reckless spending.

If they can mix smart free-agent deals with one or two younger investments, this could become a very strong window.

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