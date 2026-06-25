Can anyone stop Lionel Messi running away with the World Cup Golden Boot?

Lionel Messi celebrates scoring for Argentina at the 2026 World Cup (Photo by Charlotte Wilson/Getty Images)

Are we back in 2013? Because five goals in two games is pretty ludicrous from a 39-year-old Lionel Messi, who leads the World Cup 2026 Golden Boot race.

The Argentine maestro hit a hat-trick in that win over Algeria in the first group game, before then hitting a brace in the second match as his country beat Austria.

Yes, that means Messi has scored all five of Argentina’s goals so far.

So, what next? The Inter Miami forward will no doubt be eyeing the World Cup trophy again after winning it back in 2022, but he could also bag himself the Golden Boot after putting himself in a strong position early on.

WC Picks at Stake will no doubt have some tempting odds for the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland now, and even if Messi’s fast start puts him ahead of them, there’s a long way to go yet.

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Who else is a main contender for the Golden Boot at this World Cup?

Here’s a look at the World Cup’s top scorers so far, and what it could mean for this summer’s race for the prestigious top scorer prize…

Player Number of goals Lionel Messi (Argentina) 5 Kylian Mbappe (France) 4 Erling Haaland (Norway) 4 Deniz Undav (Germany) 3 Jonathan David (Canada) 3

Cristiano Ronaldo only has two goals so far as he finally found the back of the net twice in Portugal’s 5-0 win over Uzbekistan, but now that he’s got going you perhaps can’t rule him out either.

Still, the main man to watch in terms of competing with Messi will surely be France star Mbappe.

Even if Haaland is currently level with Mbappe on four goals, he’s surely less likely to progress as far in this tournament.

Perhaps the Manchester City striker’s fine form can inspire Norway on a surprise run, but France will likely be one of the big favourites to at least reach the final, so more games means more opportunities for Mbappe to add to his tally.

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Similarly, even if Canada’s Jonathan David has started well and has a fine scoring record throughout his club career, he’s surely going to struggle due to the fact that his national side are one of the weaker ones in this tournament.

It was Messi vs Mbappe in the World Cup final in 2022, and we could be about to see the same this summer. It’s surely also Messi or Mbappe for the Golden Boot.