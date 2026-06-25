Man United eye free-agent goalkeeper as Onana & Bayindir exit becomes inevitable

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly considering a surprise move for Scotland goalkeeper Angus Gunn as Michael Carrick’s squad rebuild continues.



According to The Sun, the 30-year-old has emerged as a possible target after being released by Nottingham Forest.

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United are looking for an experienced goalkeeper this summer, with Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir both facing uncertain futures at Old Trafford.

The situation makes sense from a squad-building point of view.

Senne Lammens has established himself as United’s first-choice goalkeeper, but Carrick still needs reliable depth, especially with Champions League football returning.

Signing an experienced free agent would allow United to strengthen the position without spending heavily.

Jason Wilcox link could matter

One interesting detail is Gunn’s previous connection with Jason Wilcox.

The Scotland international came through Manchester City’s academy when Wilcox was part of the coaching structure and later head of the academy.

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That relationship does not guarantee anything, but it could help United understand the player’s character, development and suitability.

Gunn may not be a glamorous signing, but he is experienced, available and familiar with English football.

He has also been active at the World Cup with Scotland, starting their opening matches against Haiti and Morocco.

That visibility has kept him in the spotlight despite a quiet club season at Forest.

Karl Darlow also on shortlist for Man United

United are also tracking Karl Darlow, who is out of contract with Leeds United next week.

The 35-year-old made 22 appearances last season and is currently in talks over a possible renewal.

This suggests United are not looking for a new No.1, but rather an experienced squad goalkeeper who can compete, cover and accept a supporting role.

Gunn appears to be one of the low-cost names under consideration. If Onana and Bayindir both leave, United may move quickly for a practical replacement rather than chasing an expensive marquee option.

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