Michael Carrick and Felix Nmecha (Photo by Molly Darlington, Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Manchester United chief Christopher Vivell is reportedly in contact with the representatives of Borussia Dortmund midfielder Felix Nmecha.

The Red Devils are said to be intensifying their interest in Nmecha, who has impressed at the World Cup with Germany so far.

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Nmecha is now being strongly linked with Man Utd by Sky Germany, who also mention interest from the likes of Liverpool, though there’s the suggestion that the Vivell links could give MUFC the edge.

This is not the first time we’ve seen Nmecha linked with United either, with a previous report from Bild also reporting on their interest, and adding that the 25-year-old could cost around €70m.

What next for Felix Nmecha amid United transfer links?

While there seems to be genuine interest in Nmecha, Dortmund’s sporting director Lars Ricken has previously made it clear that the player is seen as essential for his club.

Money talks, though, and we’ve seen before that BVB do tend to cash in on their star names fairly often, with a long list of their former players going on to shine for elite European clubs.

Nmecha looks like he has it in him to have a great career, and there’s no doubt he could be a good option to strengthen this United side.

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Felix Nmecha to follow Ederson to Man Utd?

With Casemiro leaving Old Trafford at the end of his contract and Manuel Ugarte struggling for form, it makes sense that we could see United make two new signings in that position.

BBC Sport have reported on Atalanta’s Ederson looking set to make the move to United, but Nmecha could be another fine addition.

The Germany international also has some experience of English football already, having been on the books at Manchester City as a youngster, as well as representing England at youth level before switching to the German national team.