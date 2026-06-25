Mateus Fernandes in action for West Ham (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Mateus Fernandes would reportedly prefer to join Manchester United, even if he’d also be happy with a transfer to Tottenham.

That’s according to the Athletic’s Andy Mitten in the latest episode of the Talk of the Devils podcast on YouTube.

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There has been a lot of speculation about Fernandes after his fine form for West Ham United in the season just gone, with the talented young Portugal international likely to earn a big move this summer.

A talent like Fernandes won’t want to be playing in the Championship, and the Independent have reported on positive talks taking place over a potential £85m move to Spurs.

Mateus Fernandes showing preference towards Manchester United

Still, Mitten seems aware of Fernandes leaning towards a move to Man Utd if possible, so the Red Devils will simply have to get their act together if they want to make this happen.

“I’m told that he would play for Spurs, but he’d prefer Manchester United,” Mitten said.

He added: “It boils down to how much Manchester United are willing to pay. if the club want to pay that amount. They certainly don’t want to get into an auction situation.”

Mitten also explained that an auction for Fernandes would suit West Ham as they could do well to raise huge funds from this sale and rebuild their squad in preparation for pushing for promotion back to the Premier League.

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Should Mateus Fernandes choose United or Spurs?

Let’s be real here, Fernandes leaning towards United over Spurs is no surprise after how the two clubs’ seasons went in 2025/26.

Tottenham only escaped relegation on the final day of the season, making it back-to-back 17th place finishes in the Premier League.

There’ll be no European football at the north London club next term, whereas United are back in the Champions League after finishing third.

Michael Carrick looks like he has the team on the up again, so Fernandes would do well to wait it out and see if he can get his preferred move to Old Trafford.

Even if United don’t end up paying what’s required for the 21-year-old, he could probably still be patient and find he has better opportunities than Spurs before too long.