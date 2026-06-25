Bid rejected: Newcastle still blocking Sandro Tonali transfer - is it time for Tottenham to walk away?

Sandro Tonali in Newcastle training (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United have again rejected a Tottenham bid for Sandro Tonali as they hold out for a £100m transfer fee.

This looks like a complicated saga as Spurs seem to really push to sign the Italy international, but the money is starting to look unrealistic.

According to the Daily Mail, Tottenham have failed with a £75m offer for Tonali, with Newcastle seemingly not budging as they value the player at £100m.

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The report also mentions interest from other clubs such as Manchester United, Manchester City, and Arsenal, and it’s perhaps hard to see this Tottenham saga going any further.

Tottenham shouldn’t over-pay for Sandro Tonali transfer

Spurs may well have a decent amount of money to spend, but if they’re going to splash the cash like this, then Tonali doesn’t look like the player to do it for.

The 26-year-old has impressed at Newcastle, but it’s hard to see any particular stand-out qualities that make him a £100m player.

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THFC might do better to look at younger alternatives with a higher ceiling, such as top young players like Adam Wharton, Alex Scott, or Kees Smit.

Newcastle need to keep Sandro Tonali

Of course, it’s also perfectly fair for Newcastle to demand huge money for Tonali after the blow of losing some of their other stars.

It was a big blow for NUFC to lose Alexander Isak last year, while Anthony Gordon has also already left St James’ Park for a move to Barcelona this summer.

More sales will make life very difficult for Eddie Howe, so even if Tonali is not really a £100m player, it’s fair for them to slap an unrealistic price tag on his head in order to fight off suitors.