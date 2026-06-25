Luka Vušković is quickly becoming one of the most interesting defensive names of the summer transfer window, and both Liverpool and Manchester United should be paying close attention.



The Croatian centre-back impressed during his loan spell at Hamburg, where his physical presence, aerial strength and goal threat helped build his reputation as one of Europe’s most exciting young defenders.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

His future at Tottenham remains uncertain, especially after Sky Sports reported that Brighton had made an improved £45m offer for the teenager.

Spurs are believed to value him at more than £60m, and with his contract running until 2030, they are under no pressure to accept a cheap deal, sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside.

Liverpool are looking for a long term defensive solution

For Liverpool, this is exactly the type of situation worth monitoring.

The Reds have already had to think carefully about their defensive future, with Virgil van Dijk no longer a long-term option and questions around how the back line will evolve over the next few years.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Get German Football News previously reported that Liverpool were among the clubs watching Vušković, and it makes sense.

He is young, aggressive, dominant in the air and already experienced in a top European league.

A missed opportunity waiting to happen for Man United?

Man United also need to be alert.

They have spent heavily on defenders in recent windows, but they still require long-term planning at centre-back.

If Vušković is available, even at a high price, he fits the profile of a player who could grow into a top Premier League defender.

The question for United is whether they can move early enough before clubs like Liverpool, Chelsea, Bayern Munich or Barcelona become too serious.

Liverpool should be more aggressive in this race than United. Vušković looks like a natural fit for a defensive rebuild and could be developed without needing to carry the team immediately.

United should monitor him, but Liverpool’s need feels clearer.

Transfer meeting supposedly “leaked” as Man United work on signing 26-year-old