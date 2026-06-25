Spurs reach verbal agreement for £80 million signing

(Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Tottenham appear to be making serious moves in the race to sign West Ham midfielder Mateus Fernandes, with reports suggesting they have stepped up their pursuit of the highly rated Portuguese international.



The 21-year-old has attracted attention from several major clubs in recent weeks, including Manchester United, Arsenal and Real Madrid.

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However, Spurs now seem to be pushing hardest to get a deal done, with some reports claiming they have reached a verbal agreement with West Ham.

Neither club has officially confirmed an agreement, but the direction of the story is clear: Tottenham are trying to move quickly before their rivals can respond.

Man United transfer blow as Spurs step up interest

This could be a frustrating development for Man United.

The Guardian previously reported that United were leading the chase for Fernandes, while Sky Sports claimed the Red Devils were preparing an opening bid.

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United have been looking to reshape their midfield, and Fernandes fits the profile of a modern Premier League player.

He is young, technically secure, energetic and capable of developing into a long-term starter.

That is exactly why Tottenham’s sudden progress will be viewed as a blow at Old Trafford.

Spurs, meanwhile, appear ready to offer a stronger financial package, and that could prove decisive in such a competitive race.

West Ham’s £80m valuation sets up big London deal

West Ham are believed to value Fernandes at around £80m, with The Times reporting that Tottenham are hopeful of beating Manchester United to the midfielder.

For Tottenham, this would be an ambitious signing. Adding Fernandes would give them more quality, control and long-term potential in midfield, while also sending a message that they are ready to compete aggressively in the market.

This would be a huge statement from Tottenham if they can complete it.

Fernandes is expensive, but he has the age, profile and potential to become a major Premier League midfielder.

Bergvall has several options on the table but Tottenham rivals clear favourite to sign him