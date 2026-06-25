Chelsea establish contact to sign Premier League defender from London rivals

(Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Chelsea have started talks over a move for Crystal Palace centre-back Maxence Lacroix as Xabi Alonso looks to reshape his defence this summer.



According to Fabrizio Romano, the Blues have opened discussions for the French defender, who has emerged as one of several centre-back options under consideration at Stamford Bridge.

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Chelsea are expected to sign at least one new central defender, and possibly two, depending on who leaves before the end of the window.

That makes this a very important area for the club. Chelsea have already been busy strengthening other parts of the squad, but Alonso clearly wants more pace, athleticism and reliability at the back.

Lacroix would be an ideal signing for Chelsea

Lacroix would make sense for Chelsea because he already has Premier League experience and has shown he can defend aggressively in a high line.

He is quick across the ground, strong in duels and comfortable enough on the ball to play in a possession-based system.

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The Telegraph has reported that Chelsea are preparing to advance their interest, while Evening Standard claims the club are ready to sell Trevoh Chalobah this summer if the right offer arrives.

The French centre-back is currently at the World Cup as he is a part of the France national team squad.

Chalobah exit could unlock move

Chalobah’s future is central to the situation.

The defender is wanted in Italy, with Como among the clubs showing interest.

Because he is an academy graduate, any sale would also help Chelsea financially from a squad-building perspective.

That may explain why Chelsea are moving early on alternatives. Lacroix is not the only name being assessed, but he appears to be one of the more realistic Premier League-proven options.

This is a sensible direction for Chelsea. Alonso’s system needs defenders who can cover space, defend one-v-one and build attacks calmly. Lacroix ticks many of those boxes.

Talks have started, Chelsea are working on several centre-back options, and the number of defensive signings could depend heavily on Chalobah’s future.

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