Bruno Guimaraes in action for Newcastle against Fulham (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Arsenal officials will reportedly meet in the next hour to discuss the next steps in the Bruno Guimaraes transfer pursuit.

The Gunners seem to have failed with an initial approach for the Brazil international, according to the Athletic’s David Ornstein.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

However, another X account run by multiple journalists has replied to Ornstein’s post saying there will be further talks over this potential deal at 5pm today, which is just under an hour away at the time of writing.

Guimaraes has been a key player for Newcastle, so obviously won’t come cheap, with Ornstein insisting that there is no chance of the 28-year-old moving for £60m…

? Arsenal made verbal offer to sign Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle United. #AFC proposal through intermediaries below £60m – rejected + #NUFC insist sale of 28yo #Brazil int’l midfielder will not be entertained. W/ @gunnerblog @ChrisDHWaugh @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/EAsKXjwYCW — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) June 26, 2026

Newcastle have lost some key players in recent times, with Alexander Isak moving to Liverpool last summer, while Anthony Gordon has already made the move to Barcelona this year.

Guimaraes may be another who’s keen for a new challenge, but one also imagines Newcastle will do their best not to lose more big names without a fight.

How much should Arsenal pay for Bruno Guimaraes?

Arsenal could probably do with more depth in midfield, but it’s not exactly an emergency issue for Mikel Arteta right now.

The north London giants already have Declan Rice, Martin Zubimendi, Myles Lewis-Skelly, and Christian Norgaard as solid options in that area of their squad.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

At the same time, however, there’s surely a high chance of Norgaard leaving after barely getting any playing time in the season just gone, with Arteta perhaps just not trusting him enough.

Guimaraes would surely be a significant upgrade, and would therefore allow AFC to rotate more and allow the likes of Rice and Zubimendi more opportunities to rest after playing so much football in the last year or so.

Still, paying more than £60m for that kind of player seems like a lot, especially when Guimaraes would likely only be a signing for the next two or three years at most, due to his age.