Arsenal chase boyhood fan as Arteta & Berta prepare to battle Man City for midfielder

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Arsenal could be handed an interesting opportunity this summer, with Sporting CP captain Morten Hjulmand attracting serious Premier League attention.



According to A Bola, Arsenal and Manchester City are both monitoring the Denmark international as they look at midfield options ahead of the 2026/27 season.

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Hjulmand has become one of Sporting’s most important players since joining from Lecce, and his leadership in Portugal has naturally caught the eye of clubs in England.

There is no confirmed agreement with any club, but the interest appears to be growing.

Arsenal may have edge in the transfer race

The Arsenal angle is particularly interesting because Hjulmand is reported to have supported the Gunners growing up.

That does not guarantee a transfer, of course, but it could make a difference if Arsenal decide to make a serious approach.

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Mikel Arteta’s side may still look for another midfielder this summer, especially if they want more depth and physical presence alongside players like Declan Rice, Martin Zubimendi and Mikel Merino.

Hjulmand would bring intensity, leadership and defensive balance, qualities that could help Arsenal compete across the Premier League and Champions League.

Man City interest adds pressure on Gunners

Man City are also in the conversation, which makes this a more complicated race.

The Guardian has reported that City are pushing hard for midfield reinforcements, including Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson, so their interest in Hjulmand fits a wider rebuild in the middle of the pitch.

Sporting are protected by Hjulmand’s €80m release clause, but reports suggest a deal could potentially be done for around €40-50m.

A return to Italy appears less obvious at this stage. TEAMtalk reports that AC Milan are no longer expected to push strongly, leaving Inter Milan and Napoli as the more realistic Serie A options.

Hjulmand may not be the flashiest midfield target, but he looks like the kind of reliable, aggressive and intelligent player Arteta values.

If Arsenal want more leadership and control in midfield, this could be a very smart signing.

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