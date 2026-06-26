Update: Arsenal to bid again for Bruno Guimaraes

Bruno Guimaraes celebrates (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly preparing a second bid for Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, though it’s still felt that they’re likely to fail with their approach.

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The message from Newcastle is that Guimaraes is not for sale, but it seems Arsenal are still pushing to land the Brazil international, according to the Daily Mail.

It’s been a busy 24 hours or so in the Guimaraes to Arsenal transfer saga, with a round-up below of some of the key stories…

Yesterday, the Daily Mail broke the story of Arsenal’s interest in Guimaraes.

David Ornstein later reported for the Athletic that Arsenal made a verbal £60m offer for the 28-year-old.

Further reports from BBC Sport have linked Arsenal with an interest in both Guimaraes and his Newcastle teammate Sandro Tonali.

Earlier this evening, the Telegraph reported on Newcastle wanting £100m for Guimaraes and feeling that it’s unlikely Arsenal would even come close to meeting that asking price.

Now the Mail have reported on this again, with Arsenal seemingly set to make another offer for the former Lyon man.

Do Arsenal need to spend big on Bruno Guimaraes?

Some Arsenal fans might feel this is precisely the kind of signing Arsenal need to give their midfield something different this summer.

Guimaraes is Premier League-proven, and arguably has more quality on the ball and more of a goal threat from the middle of the park than Declan Rice and Martin Zubimendi.

Still, it’s far from the weakest position in Arsenal’s squad, and it looks like it’s going to end up costing a lot of money, while this is also a player who’ll be turning 29 early next season.

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All in all, it perhaps seems slightly surprising that AFC are putting so much into this potential deal instead of someone younger, but perhaps Newcastle’s stance means it’s inevitably going to fail to materialise anyway.