Arsenal FC flag and Mikel Arteta (Photo by Eddie Keogh, Ina Fassbender - Pool/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly actively exploring four midfielder transfers this summer, including Newcastle United duo Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes.

Also on the Gunners’ list of targets are Lille wonderkid Ayyoub Bouaddi and Bournemouth’s Alex Scott, according to a report from BBC Sport.

It seems internal discussions have taken place over bringing in one elite central midfield signing, while there have also been some contacts over Guimaraes.

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However, it remains to be seen which deal Arsenal will advance with, as the report notes that the club’s sporting director Andrea Berta is known for trying to agree personal terms with multiple targets before moving on to club-to-club negotiations.

Sandro Tonali also wanted by Tottenham but could cost £100m

The BBC report also notes that Tonali has been targeted by Tottenham, with Newcastle rejecting an offer of £80m for the Italy international.

It’s thought that it could take as much as £100m to convince the Magpies to sell Tonali this summer.

Guimaraes also surely won’t come cheap, with David Ornstein posting that £60m won’t be enough, and it’s debatable if AFC should really go any higher than that for someone who turns 29 later this year…

? Arsenal made verbal offer to sign Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle United. #AFC proposal through intermediaries below £60m – rejected + #NUFC insist sale of 28yo #Brazil int’l midfielder will not be entertained. W/ @gunnerblog @ChrisDHWaugh @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/EAsKXjwYCW — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) June 26, 2026

Tonali is slightly younger, so might be the better option, but would also be more expensive, so there are no easy answers here.

Bouaddi and Scott are both a lot younger so might represent better long-term investments for Arsenal, even if there’s also some risk when it comes to bringing in players who are less proven and experienced at the very highest level.

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The midfielder market is hotting up

It looks like being a big summer for midfielders, with the BBC noting that Elliot Anderson is moving from Nottingham Forest to Manchester City for a whopping £116m.

That will drive up prices elsewhere, so that could end up being a problem for Arsenal as they look to find both quality and value on the market.