Arsenal learn Newcastle United stance over Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal’s search for a new midfielder has taken an interesting turn, with the Gunners reportedly making contact over a possible move for Newcastle United star Bruno Guimarães.



According to Craig Hope, Newcastle have already made their stance clear to representatives involved in the situation: they do not want to entertain offers for the Brazilian midfielder.

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That message comes after Arsenal explored the possibility of a deal, although there has not yet been any formal club-to-club approach.

This looks more like an early market check from Arsenal rather than an advanced transfer pursuit.

Newcastle United have made their stance clear

Newcastle’s position is understandable. Guimarães has become one of their most important players and remains central to their long-term project.

Losing him this summer would be a major blow, especially when the club are trying to stay competitive near the top end of the Premier League.

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The Times has reported that Arsenal have spoken to the midfielder’s representatives as part of a wider search for midfield options, but Newcastle are not encouraging a sale.

That makes any move extremely difficult unless the player pushes strongly or Arsenal arrive with an offer too big to ignore.

Arsenal are actively looking to sign a new midfielder

For Arsenal, Guimarães would be a statement signing. He is aggressive, technically sharp, experienced in the Premier League and capable of playing in different midfield roles.

Mikel Arteta’s side are assessing several options this summer, and a player of Guimarães’ quality would give them more control, energy and leadership in the middle of the pitch.

However, Arsenal know Newcastle will not make this easy.

Guimarães would be a brilliant signing for Arsenal, but this deal feels very difficult right now.

Football pundit Jamie Carragher has described the Newcastle United star as a ‘complete midfielder‘.

Newcastle do not want to sell, and that usually means the price becomes unrealistic very quickly.

Arsenal are right to explore the opportunity, but they should not get stuck chasing one expensive target.

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