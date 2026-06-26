"We've had a few conversations..." - Rio Ferdinand drops exciting Man United transfer message

Aurelien Tchouameni in action for France at the World Cup (Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images)

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has urged Aurelien Tchouameni to join the club if he ends up leaving Real Madrid.

The Red Devils have been linked with Tchouameni several times by outlets such as the Telegraph and others, and it seems that Ferdinand has spoken with him about moving to Old Trafford.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

Ferdinand is clearly a big fan of Tchouameni, and you can see in the video below that he’s sent a direct message to the France international about coming to Man Utd if there’s any possibility of him leaving the Bernabeu…

Yoooo Tchouaméni if you are going to leave Madrid… Man United are waiting for you bro!!! #manchesterunited #halamadrid #fifaworldcup pic.twitter.com/yBNdgaRCqu — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) June 26, 2026

“If Tchouameni has half a sniff of getting out of that club, Man United have to be the first team at the door,” the former United defender said.

He added: “Tchouameni, I know we’ve had a few conversations in private, but man, I know you watch this show…looking down the lens right now at you, behind these shades, there’s only one club for you man. If you’re looking to leave Real Madrid, we are the club.”

Aurelien Tchouameni to Manchester United?

It seems clear that United need a new midfielder or two this summer, with Casemiro leaving at the end of his contract, while there could also be doubts over Manuel Ugarte, who hasn’t had much playing time after some unconvincing form.

Ederson is expected to join MUFC from Atalanta, as per BBC Sport, but Tchouameni could be another fine addition in that area of Michael Carrick’s squad.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

It sounds like Ferdinand has been doing his bit to win the player over, but we’ll have to see how realistic this is, as he’s also a key player for Real Madrid.

The 26-year-old has been the subject of some recent controversy, though, having got into a serious fight with Los Blancos teammate Federico Valverde, as reported by Marca and others.

Perhaps that will mean Tchouameni is tempted to leave, and that Real are open to a sale, and if so then United could do well to pounce.

Ferdinand is clearly keen, and fans will hope this can prove influential in this saga.