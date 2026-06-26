Bid imminent: Chelsea face major transfer decision regarding 25-year-old midfielder

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Real Madrid are reportedly ready to step up their pursuit of Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernández, with the Spanish giants preparing an opening offer for the Argentina international.



According to journalist Nicolò Schira, Madrid are ready to submit a first official bid to Chelsea, while Fernández is said to have an agreement in principle over a contract until 2032.

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Neither Chelsea nor Real Madrid have confirmed the situation, so this still remains a developing transfer story rather than a completed move.

Even so, the link is a major one. Fernández has been an important player at Stamford Bridge since arriving from Benfica in 2023.

Real Madrid transfer push could test Chelsea

Real Madrid’s interest makes sense.

They are always looking for elite midfielders, and Fernández offers energy, passing range, aggression and big-game experience.

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He is also a World Cup winner with Argentina, which naturally adds to his reputation.

For Chelsea, though, this would be a difficult decision. Fernández cost a huge fee and remains one of the club’s most valuable assets.

ESPN has reported that Chelsea would want around £120m if the midfielder tries to force a move away.

That price tag shows Chelsea are not planning to let him leave cheaply. However, if Real Madrid make a serious offer and the player is genuinely open to the move, the situation could become harder to control.

Blues should think carefully before selling

Chelsea should only consider selling Fernández if Real Madrid meet their full asking price.

He is not a perfect player, but he has the technical quality, personality and experience to remain a key part of Chelsea’s midfield for years.

At the same time, a £120m sale would give Chelsea major financial flexibility.

If the club believes that money can be reinvested into two or three top players, then a deal could make sense.

For now, Chelsea should stay calm. Real Madrid’s interest is serious enough to watch, but unless the offer is huge, losing Fernández would be a major risk.

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