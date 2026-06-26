Aston Villa, Atalanta and Newcastle all chase breakout World Cup starlet

Kerim Alajbegovic of Red Bull Salzburg runs with the ball. (Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images)

A breakout World Cup star is attracting attention from all over Europe after showing what he can do for Bosnia.

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A few players are stealing the headlines at the World Cup, but almost none from come from relative obscurity to the back pages like Kerim Alajbegovic.

The young Bosnian is a highly rated wonderkid, but his performances for his country (including a sensational goal against Qatar two days ago) have brought him much wider acclaim.

Team across Europe line up to try and snag wonderkid

It’s no surprise, therefore, to see his name appearing in transfer rumours all over. SportWitness say that Aston Villa have joined the queue to try and persuade Bayer Leverkusen to sell the 18 year old.

Atalanta are also in the race, with Italian papers saying that a “new project” in Bergamo could involve Alajbegovic.

Newcastle are mentioned as another potential destination, and Leverkusen could yet try to persuade the teenager to sign a new contract and stay and develop there.

It’s a pretty tough call to choose even between just those teams. They all have interesting projects and the money to make a transfer happen if they really want it. If Bosnia continue to progress at the World Cup, there could yet be even bigger names involved in the race.

In other news…

Spurs are making major moves in the transfer market already, and their biggest deal could be yet to come.

Yan Diomande is a player with several top clubs chasing him – and he’s just spoken about his future.

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