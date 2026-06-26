Premier League team prepare to make Barcelona an offer for €2m winger after just one year

Roony Bardghji of FC Barcelona inspects the pitch. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

Barcelona are prepared to sell one of their attacking options at the right price, with at least one Premier League team interested.

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Barcelona’s difficult (and often hard to understand) financial situation in the last few years has led to some pretty strange transfer decisions.

They’ve picked up a few bargains and free transfers just to fill the squad at times, knowing that those players can also be sold on for a profit in FFP terms down the line.

That looks like what will happen with Roony Bardghji. The winger signed a year ago for just €2m, and after 28 appearances in all competitions last season, they could now be ready to sell him.

Brighton prepare for life after Minteh with Bardghji

According to this piece in Catalan paper Sport today, Barcelona have made it clear that they are happy with Bardghji and would be content to keep him around – but also won’t stand in his way if a good offer comes in.

Brighton seem exactly the sort of team who might make that offer, and the Seagulls are mentioned in this piece. The idea is that Yankuba Minteh could be sold, with Bardghji a potential replacement if the former Newcastle winger is sold. Yasin Ayari, Bardghji’s Sweden teammate and close friend, is already at Brighton.

In other news…

Multiple teams are getting into gear to chase one of the breakout young starlets of the World Cup once the tournament is over.

Spurs are making major moves in the transfer market already, and their biggest deal could be yet to come.

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