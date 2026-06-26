L’Equipe: Chelsea €55m deal agreed and set to take place after World Cup

Maxence Lacroix of Crystal Palace (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Chelsea are on the verge of completing their first acquisition of the summer, according to French sources.

If you enjoy CaughtOffside coverage and want to see more of it, add us as a preferred source on Google to make us a favourite and see more of our content.

Chelsea have been quite quiet in the transfer window so far, with the sale of Marc Cucurella their only confirmed senior deal so far.

But it sounds like it will only be a few weeks until the first major incoming transfer is done. After a flurry of rumours over the last few days, sources in France including top football paper L’Equipe are saying that a deal for Crystal Palace defender Maxence Lacroix is done.

Chelsea close in on Premier League experienced defender

The report says that the Blues will move for the centre back for around €55m once the World Cup (which he’s attending as a member of the France squad) is over.

It had been widely reported that the Blues were searching for a defender with Premier League experience to fit into their back four, and Lacroix appears to be that player. The 26 year old has been excellent for Crystal Palace, and has been tracked by the Blues since he was playing for Wolfsburg.

For Chelsea fans who want to see their new man in action, Lacroix is expected to start for his country tonight in their third World Cup group game against Norway.

In other news…

David Ornstein claims that Chelsea’s deal for Marco Palestra is already done, with not long to wait until the club announce it.

Gary O’Neil has been names as the new Ipswich manager, leaving Chelsea associated Strasbourg after just a few months.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON THE APP STORE