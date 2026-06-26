Chelsea learn Maxence Lacroix price as Crystal Palace stand firm on high valuation

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Chelsea are reportedly showing serious interest in Crystal Palace centre-back Maxence Lacroix, but they may have to pay a sizeable fee to get a deal done this summer.



According to Football Insider, Palace are expected to demand at least £50m for the 26-year-old France defender.

The report claims Lacroix has emerged as a top target for Chelsea, who are looking to strengthen their back line ahead of the new season.

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There is no confirmed agreement between the two London clubs, but Chelsea’s interest appears to be growing.

Chelsea hold strong interest in the French defender

Chelsea’s need for defensive reinforcements is clear. The Blues have plenty of centre-backs on their books, but there are still questions over consistency, injuries and long-term balance in defense.

Lacroix would offer something different. He is quick, physically strong, comfortable defending in a high line and already proven in the Premier League.

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That makes him a safer option than signing a defender from abroad who may need time to adapt.

talkSPORT has also reported that Chelsea are preparing a bid for the Palace defender, with the player’s performances in England and rise into the France setup increasing his appeal.

Crystal Palace hold strong transfer position

Palace are in no rush to sell cheaply. Lacroix only joined the Eagles from Wolfsburg in 2024.

That contract gives Palace power in negotiations, and after his strong performances under Oliver Glasner, it is no surprise they want a premium fee.

Lacroix would be a smart signing for Chelsea, but £50m is still a serious price. He has Premier League experience and the athletic profile Chelsea need, so the interest makes sense.

However, Chelsea should only go that high if he is genuinely their first-choice defensive target. If not, they may be better off looking for better value elsewhere.

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