Image via Twitter/X

In few countries does the spotlight shine quite as brightly on the national team as it does in Brazil, and while Davide Ancelotti will be more than conscious of how to handle the bright lights, it appears he has fallen foul of the Brazilian public. Images of his supposed reaction to Neymar Junior coming on during Brazil’s 3-0 win over Scotland have gone viral in Brazil.

Davide Ancelotti initially became Botafogo manager after he and his father left Real Madrid last summer, but a short stint ended after just six months. He would then return to his father’s staff for the World Cup, as part of the Canarinha.

Davide Ancelotti reaction to Neymar goes viral

The presence of Neymar at the World Cup has been a highly controversial topic in Brazil, with the Santos forward making an unlikely return to the squad for the first time under Carlo Ancelotti for the tournament. It cost Chelsea’s Joao Pedro his spot in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Neymar has been suffering from injuries so far though, and only during the 76th minute of their final group game against Scotland did he make his first appearance.

Filho do Ancelloti parecia não ter gostado da entrada do Neymar? pic.twitter.com/fXz201YVuf — Pavão Misterious (@misteriouspavao) June 25, 2026

While he was receiving instructions before he came on, Davide Ancelotti was seen looking glum and shaking his head in Neymar’s direction.

Davide Ancelotti’s wife responds to abuse

Following the images, Davide Ancelotti’s family has come in for mass abuse online. Ana Galocha, Ancelotti’s wife, took to social media respond to it.

“You know that you are completely misinterpreting an image, in a way that bears no relation to reality, and that, because of this, I have been receiving countless insults since this morning? We are the first ones who want Brazil to win.”

Following the tournament, Carlo Ancelotti is due to continue with Brazil until the 2030 tournament, but Davide will take on his second job in senior management with Lille in France.