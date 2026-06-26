De Zerbi shifts focus towards attack as Tottenham boss have versatile PL attacker on radar

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Tottenham are reportedly keeping a close eye on Manchester City forward Omar Marmoush as Roberto De Zerbi looks to reshape his attack this summer.



According to journalist Nicolo Schira, Spurs have shown interest in the Egyptian international, with reports suggesting he could consider his future at City if regular minutes become difficult to secure.

De Zerbi is a big admirer of the player and that Tottenham could make an attempt in the coming days.

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This remains one to watch rather than a deal close to completion.

The Tottenham boss is showing ambition in the transfer market this summer. Moves for players like Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali are also being eyed by the North London club.

Tottenham want a forward who can also press

Tottenham’s interest makes sense. De Zerbi likes forwards who can press, combine quickly and move across the front line. Marmoush fits that profile well.

He is not just a traditional striker. He can play centrally, drift wide and attack space, which would give Spurs more flexibility in the final third.

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After an inconsistent attacking season, Tottenham need more pace, movement and competition up front.

With Marmoush looking for playing time, this move could be perfect for all the parties involved.

Man City transfer decision could be key

City signed Marmoush from Eintracht Frankfurt in January 2025 in a deal worth around €70m plus add-ons.

He arrived with a strong reputation after an impressive spell in Germany, but competition at City is always intense.

Any exit would likely depend on both his playing-time situation and City’s willingness to sell.

Marmoush would be an exciting signing for Tottenham. His speed, versatility and direct style would suit De Zerbi’s football, and he could become a key attacking weapon if given more responsibility.

However, Spurs must be careful. City paid a big fee for him, so this would not be cheap.

If Tottenham can structure a smart deal, it is worth exploring. If City demand a huge fee, Spurs may be better off looking elsewhere.

Bergvall has several options on the table but Tottenham rivals clear favourite to sign him