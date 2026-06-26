Exclusive says personal terms agreed for latest Spurs transfer – potential £80m+ fee now being hammered out

Sandro Tonali waves to the Newcastle United fans (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Roberto De Zerbi has persuaded Sandro Tonali to join Tottenham, and now Newcastle are under pressure to accept an offer.

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After a second season spent in the embarrassing situation of avoiding relegation, Spurs have decided to make major changes. The appointment of Roberto De Zerbi at the end of last season has soon been followed by a slew of transfers. Their biggest yet could be around the corner as they aim to improve in central midfield.

Tonali persuaded to make Spurs move – Newcastle under pressure

Transfer insider Nicolo Schira has just reported that the push to sign Sandro Tonali from Newcastle has just taken a significant step forward. There is “total agreement” on personal terms with the midfielder, who wants to play for De Zerbi.

Now Spurs need to agree a transfer fee with Newcastle – but they’re “confident” they can do that now that Tonali will be pushing to leave from his end too.

The Daily Mail’s exclusive yesterday says that Spurs were offering £75m while the Magpies held out for £100m. All signs point to an £80m plus bonus deal coming along pretty soon. Eddie Howe’s side are under endless FFP pressure to sell, and now the player has made it clear he wants to go, the pressure is only going to build.

In other news…

Yan Diomande is a player with several top clubs chasing him – and he’s just spoken about his future.

Mateus Fernandes will be on the move from West Ham this summer – two Premier League teams are battling to sign him now.

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