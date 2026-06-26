France player ratings: Ousmane Dembele hits hat-trick in World Cup win vs Norway

Ousmane Dembele celebrates in France's World Cup 2026 win vs Norway (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Ousmane Dembele stole the show for France as he hit a hat-trick in tonight’s 4-1 World Cup 2026 win over Norway.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward hit all three of his goals in the opening half an hour, and Desire Doue added his side’s fourth in this one-sided victory.

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France were superb for much of the game, and Dembele in particular, with Les Bleus continuing to look like the major favourites for this World Cup, while Dembele may well be heading for a second Ballon d’Or in a row.

Here’s a look at our France player ratings from tonight’s big win over Norway…

France player ratings

Mike Maignan – 9/10 – Bailed out his defence on a few occasions, including with a fine penalty save in the second half.

Jules Kounde – 6/10 – Not the most convincing game from Jules Kounde or indeed most of the France defence as this heavily rotated Norway side had their moments throughout the game.

Maxence Lacroix – 6/10 – Linked as a top transfer target for Chelsea by L’Equipe and others, Maxence Lacroix had a solid but unspectacular game for France on Friday night.

Dayot Upamecano – 7/10 – One of the stronger French defenders on the night, it was a typically strong and assured display from Bayern Munich’s Dayot Upamecano.

Theo Hernandez – 6/10 – Normally more of an attacking threat from left-back, we saw a slightly subdued performance from Theo Hernandez this evening.

Aurelien Tchouameni – 8/10 – Bossed the midfield, showing why Rio Ferdinand has urged his old club Manchester United to sign him from Real Madrid this summer.

Manu Kone – 7/10 – Not a guaranteed starter for France, but Manu Kone did himself no harm with an impressive performance tonight, albeit against an under-strength Norway side.

Desire Doue – 8/10 – One of many exciting talents in this Les Bleus attack, Desire Doue was a threat throughout the game and added his team’s fourth with a well-taken header.

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? What a goal by Ousmane Dembele as he sealed his hat-trick for France against Norway!! ?? pic.twitter.com/u4BcJeZ8Bf — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) June 26, 2026

Ousmane Dembele – 10/10 – What a performance. What a player. Ousmane Dembele hit a hat-trick inside 32 minutes, and all three goals were of exceptional quality. If he carries on like this he’ll surely be leading France to the trophy.

Michael Olise – 6/10 – An uncharacteristically quiet game from Michael Olise, but admittedly not the most important one either.

Kylian Mbappe – 9/10 – No goals for Kylian Mbappe on this occasion, but two assists and a superb performance leading the line for France.