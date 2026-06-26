Former Arsenal and current Real Betis right-back Hector Bellerin says that the game is losing players to homophobia. Bellerin, 31, has always been outspoken about social issues and equal rights, and continues to advocate for change in football.

One of the topics he has not been afraid to speak on is the lack of openly homosexual players in the men’s game, and during an appearance on a Catalan talk show, Bellerin was asked about it again.

“It’s a question I get asked a lot and I haven’t met anyone,” he explained on Cara Al Show, as carried by RAC1.

“I once spoke to an anthropologist and he told me that players who don’t consider themselves heterosexual are moving up the age groups and leaving every year because they are not safe spaces,” he continued.

‘Football has same issues as society’ – Bellerin

Recently, during a friendly between Spain and Egypt at the RCDE Stadium, there were also anti-Muslim chants during the game. This is despite the fact Spain’s star man, Lamine Yamal, is himself a Muslim.

“Football has always been a reflection of society. The tense atmosphere that is felt and the impunity for certain behaviours have led to this type of behaviour being exhibited inside stadiums,” Bellerin opined.

Bellerin critical of Ukraine-Palestine comparison

The former Barcelona defender also criticised football’s lack of response over the genocide in Palestine, comparing it with the invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

“In football, many things were done with the war in Ukraine, with flags on the scoreboards and others, and here in Spain with the genocide in Palestine, only Athletic did something when it was impossible not to take a position,” Bellerin reflected.

Earlier this season, Athletic Club hosted a match between the Basque national team and the Palestine national team, with all proceeds going towards aid for people suffering in Gaza.