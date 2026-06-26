German former professional footballer Bastian Schweinsteiger speaks ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group E football match between Costa Rica and Germany at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, north of Doha on December 1, 2022. (Photo by Ina Fassbender / AFP) (Photo by INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images)

Former Bayern Munich, Manchester United and Germany star Bastian Schweinsteiger has been accused of racism by Ivory Coast manager Emerse Fae, following the former’s comments on African football. Schweinsteiger appeared as a pundit analysing Germany’s World Cup clash with Ivory Coast, and called African football ‘unorthodox’.

Die Mannschaft crashed to a 2-1 defeat against Ecuador on Thursday, but were already through as group winners courtesy of wins over Ivory Coast and Curacao. Fae had not been made aware of Schweinsteiger’s comments following their clash with Germany, but it was brought up to him following their own win over Curacao.

Emerse Fae responds to Schweinsteiger: “We could call it racist”

Fae accused Schweinsteiger of perhaps seeking attention with his comments, and felt that they could be classed as racist.

“It is regrettable. We could call it racist. When I heard his comment, I was disappointed. I have no choice but to accept it,” he was quoted by Cadena Cope.

“I don’t agree with him. All I can do is show that we play not only physically but also tactically and technically. Schweinsteiger is a global star who may have faded from the spotlight and perhaps needs a bit of attention.”

What did Schweinsteiger say about African football?

In the build-up to Germany’s clash with Ivory Coast, Schweinsteiger appeared as a pitchside analyst, and was asked about their opponents’ style of play on Magenta.

He described it as “a bit African, a bit unorthodox, a bit wild, and perhaps also a bit less constrained by tactics. We have to be prepared for it to be unpredictable,” he continued.

Certainly Schweinsteiger’s comments paint African football as less sophisticated, and less organised. The similarities with some of the descriptions of African people by former colonising powers clang uncomfortably in this day and age, and Fae’s response is entirely justified.