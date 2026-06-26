Journalist issues early morning update on Arsenal interest in Bruno Guimarães

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Arsenal’s midfield search appears to be gathering pace, with the club reportedly making contact with Bruno Guimarães’ camp as they assess several possible summer targets.



According to Ben Jacobs, Arsenal have held exploratory discussions with the Newcastle United midfielder’s representatives, similar to the approach Manchester United made before the transfer window opened.

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However, there has been no direct contact with Newcastle, and the Magpies have no desire to sell one of their most important players.

That makes this more of an early market check than an advanced transfer move, but it still shows Arsenal are seriously looking at experienced Premier League midfielders.

Arsenal are looking to sign a new midfielder

Guimarães would be an ambitious target for Arsenal.

He already knows the Premier League, brings aggression, technical quality and leadership, and would add another elite-level option to Mikel Arteta’s midfield.

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The Times has also reported that Arsenal are intensifying their midfielder search, with sporting director Andrea Berta exploring different profiles before deciding which deal is worth pursuing.

For Arsenal, that patient approach makes sense. They do not need to rush into an expensive deal, especially when Newcastle are unlikely to make negotiations easy.

Gunners have several options on their shortlist

Guimarães is not the only name under consideration.

Arsenal are also said to be looking at Alex Scott of Bournemouth and Ayyoub Bouaddi of Lille as they weigh up younger midfield options.

Jacobs has also reported that the Gunners made contact with Sandro Tonali in January, although Newcastle’s stance and the likely cost of any deal would make that move difficult.

Guimarães would be a fantastic signing for Arsenal, but only if the deal is realistic. He is proven, aggressive and technically strong enough to improve Arteta’s midfield immediately.

However, Newcastle do not want to sell, and that means the fee could become huge. Arsenal are right to explore the market properly.

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