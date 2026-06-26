Jude Bellingham in action for Real Madrid (Photo by Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images)

England star Jude Bellingham is desperate to get back to his best after two disappointing seasons at the Santiago Bernabeu. In part that has been down to injury, but Bellingham has also struggled to find a defined role in the side since Kylian Mbappe’s arrival.

Bellingham showed some of his best in England’s opening game at the World Cup, scoring against Croatia, but struggled against the deeper defence of Ghana, as did most England players. Despite not being a playmaker in the classic sense, much of his best work has come operating off the front for Real Madrid.

Jose Mourinho’s plans for Jude Bellingham

Bellingham has already expressed his delight that he will be working under Mourinho next season, and the Portuguese manager will be tasked with getting the best out of him, something Carlo Ancelotti and Xabi Alonso struggled with over the past seasons. Under Alonso and Alvaro Arbeloa this season, Bellingham was used as a much more traditional central midfielder, operating as part of a two or a three often. Before that, he was on the left of a four under Ancelotti. The Athletic say that Bellingham will be used as a number 10 by Mourinho behind the striker in a 4-2-3-1. He plans to make him an important part of the side.

Will it suit Jude Bellingham?

The question is whether it will suit Bellingham playing behind Kylian Mbappe. Often Bellingham’s best work has come with a reference point as a number nine, such as Joselu Mato in his first season, or Harry Kane for England. Nevertheless, the freedom to move in behind, and to roam through midfield, are things that can benefit him. Without a clear read on Mourinho’s intended style, it will be difficult to predict how Bellingham will fare.