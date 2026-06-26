Legendary Premier League midfielder gives his thoughts on £116m transfer deal

Elliot Anderson in action for England (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Manchester City have agreed a massive £116m deal to sign Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest, and various pundits are having their say.

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Last night brought news that one of the biggest and most anticipated deals of the summer in the Premier League was done – Manchester City have agreed a £116m fee to sign Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest.

Gundogan backs Anderson to succeed at City

He’s a great player, but it’s a vast amount of money. Former Man City talisman Ilkay Gundogan, whom Elliot will be trying to emulate, was asked for his thoughts on the player by ESPN:

“I think he has proven that [he will succeed], especially last season with Nottingham [Forest]. He played an incredible season. He had some outstanding performances, also against City,” Gundogan said in quotes picked up by ESPN.

“I think he had quite an impressive development over the years, and I’m quite sure that he will make a great addition to the City squad.

“I’m quite sure that the people in Manchester will be very happy, because when you watch him play, you feel like it’s someone who sacrifices everything for the team, and that’s what you want to have as a teammate.”

It’s always hard to live up to a fee that big, but if Anderson can have half the success that Gundogan did he will have been a big hit. Firstly, he’s got to worry about this World Cup with England, however.

In other news…

Barcelona are considering selling a player they bought just a year ago for a major profit.

Multiple teams are getting into gear to chase one of the breakout young starlets of the World Cup once the tournament is over.

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