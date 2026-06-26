Liverpool and Man U both watching €120m deal closely as Real Madrid close in on top target

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Chelsea and Real Madrid look like they will eventually agree a deal for Enzo Fernandez, and there could be major ripple effects across the league.

If you enjoy CaughtOffside coverage and want to see more of it, add us as a preferred source on Google to make us a favourite and see more of our content.

This summer’s biggest transfer looks likely to be the signing of Enzo Fernandez for Real Madrid.

It’s a long way from being done, but all the discussion about the deal makes it sound like it’s going to happen eventually. Jose Mourinho has said he wants the Argentine to complete his midfield, and Chelsea are willing to sell at the right price – somewhere north of €120m.

Premier League teams set for major ripple effect after Enzo move

TeamTalk’s piece about the deal points to the potential downstream effects. If Madrid sign Enzo they will need to sell a midfielder, and that puts Man U and Liverpool on red alert to try and land Aurelien Tchouameni.

They are both “ready to move” if Tchouameni decides he’s prepared to make the switch to the Premier League.

Meanwhile Chelsea will need to replace the former Benfica man if he goes, and will have some big money to do it with. Adam Wharton of Crystal Palace is named as their most likely target.

In other news…

Nico Paz could yet be a Como player next season – but the Italian side are going to have to pay for him a second time if they want that.

Arsenal have got their bidding for a top summer target into gear with an opening €55m offer for a midfielder “immediately rejected” by a Premier League rival.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON THE APP STORE