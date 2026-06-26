Ben Jacobs has a Liverpool transfer update (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Ben Jacobs has some Liverpool transfer news that will excite fans as he thinks they could step up their interest in Ayyoub Bouaddi after the World Cup 2026.

Speaking to The Redmen, Jacobs explained that top clubs have long been aware of Bouaddi as a “serious talent”, and he’s now showing how good he is at this summer’s World Cup with the Moroccan national team.

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Still, Liverpool are not alone in their pursuit of Bouaddi, with the likes of Arsenal and Real Madrid also mentioned by the journalist.

See below for details, though, as Jacobs made it clear that Liverpool are one of the teams in for the 18-year-old, in a deal that could advance after he’s done with the World Cup…

"This one could develop." ?@dan_clubbe asks @JacobsBen about the #LFC interest in Morocco star Ayyoub Bouaddi ?? Liverpool Transfer Update | Expert Insight Available now on the Redmen Plus App ?? pic.twitter.com/sxCsCXsrxD — The Redmen TV (@TheRedmenTV) June 26, 2026

“There’s two clubs that are in to him from the Premier League, along with, for example, Real Madrid, who have looked, and PSG, and that’s Liverpool and Arsenal,” Jacobs said.

“This one could develop. Liverpool like the profile, he’s going to be one of the hottest properties in world football. It wouldn’t at all surprise me if Liverpool advanced this after the World Cup.”

He added: “The asking price at the moment is roughly €75-80m.”

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Where should Ayyoub Bouaddi move this summer?

It seems inevitable that Bouaddi is going to be on the move sooner or later, and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

If it comes down to Liverpool or Arsenal, he’d surely do better to choose the latter right now after their Premier League title success in the season just gone.

Still, Arsenal also have a lot of competition for places in that area of the pitch, so Bouaddi might do better to choose Liverpool if he wants to play more regularly straight away.

The Reds look like they need to make some changes after a difficult season, with Bouaddi perhaps an upgrade on Alexis Mac Allister and Curtis Jones.