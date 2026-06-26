Talks held: Manchester City expected to try signing another £100m midfielder after Elliot Anderson

Elliot Anderson and Morgan Gibbs White (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester City are reportedly still expected to try a transfer move for Sandro Tonali even after agreeing a deal for Elliot Anderson.

Tonali is valued at around £100m by Newcastle United, but it seems that won’t stop Man City, who are expected to step up their interest in the Italy international soon after frequent contacts in recent times.

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That’s according to the Telegraph, who have also provided some insight into Tonali’s thinking about all this, with the 26-year-old also ready to consider a proposal from Tottenham.

Spurs currently seem to be further ahead in the race for Tonali’s signature, but the Telegraph suggest that he’d have a decision to make if City also came in for him.

The race is on for Sandro Tonali

Tonali has shone at Newcastle, and it seems he has no shortage of suitors this summer, with City and Tottenham likely to be joined by Arsenal, according to BBC Sport.

That report also mentions that the Gunners like Tonali’s Newcastle teammate Bruno Guimaraes, as well as Bournemouth’s Alex Scott and Lille wonderkid Ayyoub Bouaddi.

We’ve also previously been informed that Manchester United will be one to watch for Tonali, though that was when it looked like City were prioritising Anderson.

It’s a bit of a surprise that MCFC also seem keen to bring in Tonali as well, as it perhaps raises questions about Rodri’s future.

It’s hard to see how City could possibly fit in all three of Rodri, Anderson, and Tonali into their midfield, so perhaps this points towards a major rebuild to cope with the experienced Spaniard’s departure.

Rodri to leave Man City?

While it’s by no means certain that Rodri will leave, there has been noise to that effect in recent times.

Fabrizio Romano posted on YouTube about Real Madrid’s interest in Rodri, and it’s certainly hard to envisage him staying if he’s going to face competition from potentially over £200m’s worth of spending in the form of Anderson and Tonali.

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