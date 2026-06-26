Man United would have to pay £86m to sign midfielder impressing at the World Cup

(Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Manchester United’s midfield search has taken them towards Borussia Dortmund star Felix Nmecha, but the Red Devils may need to spend heavily if they want to bring him back to England this summer.



The 25-year-old Germany international has been attracting growing attention after impressing at the World Cup, where he has helped boost his reputation on the biggest stage.

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Nmecha scored and assisted in Germany’s 7-1 win over Curacao before providing another assist against Ivory Coast.

That form has only strengthened interest from Premier League clubs, including Man United.

United’s interest appears serious but not yet at the formal bid stage. Dortmund, however, are not making things easy.

Man United step up interest in Dortmund midfielder

According to TEAMtalk, United director of recruitment Christopher Vivell has been in close contact with Nmecha’s camp.

Vivell’s knowledge of the German market could be important here, especially as United look for midfielders who can add power, technical quality and long-term value.

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Nmecha also has an interesting connection to Manchester.

He spent time in Manchester City’s academy before leaving England to build his senior career in Germany with Wolfsburg and then Dortmund. That background could make a Premier League return appealing.

However, as per Kicker, Dortmund will not sell for less than €100m, around £86m.

His contract runs until 2030, and no release clause is active this summer, giving Dortmund full control.

Nmecha would suit United but price could be too high

From a Man United point of view, Nmecha is easy to understand as a target.

He is strong, composed on the ball, capable of carrying possession forward and has the physical profile needed for Premier League football.

His performances for Germany at the World Cup also show he can handle pressure.

United are right to explore this deal, but they should not panic.

Nmecha would improve their midfield, but £86m is a massive fee for a player who is still developing into an elite-level star.

If Dortmund lower their demands, United should be ready. But at €100m, this feels more like a transfer to monitor than one to force immediately.

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