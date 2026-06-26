Former Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Uruguay know they almost certainly need to win in order to make it through to the knockout stages of the World Cup against Spain, but they will have to do so in adversity. There has been talk of discontent in the Uruguay camp for some time with manager Marcelo Bielsa, and it has come to a head before their final group game.

Last year the iconic coach admitted in a press conference that he was ‘toxic’, following reports that he had fallen out with much of the dressing room in the Uruguay setup. Since, it has been confirmed that he will leave the celeste following the 2026 World Cup, but their opening two games have suggested not all is well in the camp.

Uruguay players revolt before Spain clash

According to reports in Uruguay, including from ESPN correspondent Jose Ramon Fernandez and radio station El Espectador (via Marca), various players have confronted Bielsa about his methods ahead of the Spain game. Two days before their decisive final group game in Guadalajara, Fede Valverde, Rodrigo Bentancur, Sergio Rochet and Manuel Ugarte all spoke to Bielsa about his plans.

TENSIÓN EN URUGUAY A HORAS DE ENFRENTAR A ESPAÑA. Fede Valverde, Ugarte, Bentancur y Rochet habrían encarado a Bielsa por los entrenamientos y el planteamiento ante España. El DT respondió con una charla de 48 minutos en la que les recriminó que habían intentado sacarlo del… pic.twitter.com/FWiG195yic — José Ramón Fernández (@joserra_espn) June 26, 2026

They told the manager that his methods were not to their liking, that the physical demands placed on the squad and that his approach with the players had to change. They blame his excessive demands on the injury crisis in the Uruguay camp, and did not agree with his approach against Spain. Bielsa has not backed down though, and has demanded that his side attack Spain.

Bielsa’s curious Uruguay spell

Things started off well for Bielsa with Uruguay, leading them to the top of the table in the first half of South American qualifying for the World Cup. That included impressive victories over Brazil and Argentina in Buenos Aires. Relationships appeared to break down after that though, and slipping to fourth, having won just two of their final seven games.