Newcastle player, Arsenal logo, and breaking news banner (Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images)

Newcastle United reportedly don’t expect Arsenal to meet their £100m asking price for Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.

The 28-year-old has been the subject of interest from the Gunners, and it seems there is some concern inside St James’ Park about star players leaving.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

A source has been quoted by the Telegraph as saying: “We may as well pack up and go home if we sell them both (Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali) this summer.”

The report adds that Newcastle want £100m for Guimaraes, and they can’t see Arsenal even coming close to that fee.

Bruno Guimaraes looks overpriced

We’ll have to see how this pans out, but we’d probably agree that it’s hard to see Arsenal paying anywhere close to £100m for Guimaraes.

Put simply, even if the Brazil international is a fine player, he’s going to turn 29 in a few months and there’s just no value for money in paying quite that much for him.

Perhaps an offer like that two or three years ago would have been justifiable, but it doesn’t feel very Arsenal to splash the cash like that on a player with no resale value.

Newcastle to keep their stars?

Looking at this situation now, Newcastle seem to be playing hardball over their stars after the blow of losing Alexander Isak to Liverpool last summer, as well as Anthony Gordon to Barcelona already in this year’s window.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

In that context, it makes complete sense for NUFC to ramp up their asking prices for the likes of Tonali and Guimaraes.

This surely means we won’t see more exits from St James’ Park this summer, or it’s going to be a hell of a job for Eddie Howe’s side to recover.