Felix Nmecha and Jonathan Tah (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are reportedly considering a transfer move for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Felix Nmecha, who has also been linked with Manchester United.

The Germany international, currently at the World Cup 2026 in North America, has shone for Dortmund and for his country, and it’s not surprising to see him being linked with big Premier League clubs.

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Sky Germany have reported on Man Utd chief Christopher Vivell being in contact with Nmecha’s representatives, but now Sky’s Keith Downie has an update on Newcastle considering joining the race for his signature.

Newcastle in for Felix Nmecha

See below for Downie’s post on X, which states that Eddie Howe is a big fan of the 25-year-old, who the club have also looked at before, though his £73.5m release clause could be an issue for them…

The clause is the issue for Newcastle. Dortmund would need to be willing to lower their asking price below the £73.5m buy-out clause. And only then would #NUFC consider making a move. They won’t, and aren’t, at £73.5m. https://t.co/g5rD1pRraV — Keith Downie (@SkySports_Keith) June 26, 2026

“Newcastle are considering a move for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Felix Nmecha,” Downie posted.

“Eddie Howe is a big fan of the German international, and came close to signing him in the summer of 2023 — but instead opted for Sandro Tonali. Nmecha has a €85m (£73.5m) buy-out in his Dortmund contract, that runs til 2030. Newcastle would be looking to pay less than that given their model, so unless Dortmund renegotiate the clause, it would be a difficult deal to do.”

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He added in a follow-up post: “The clause is the issue for Newcastle. Dortmund would need to be willing to lower their asking price below the £73.5m buy-out clause. And only then would #NUFC consider making a move. They won’t, and aren’t, at £73.5m.”

Where next for Felix Nmecha?

Nmecha could be part of an interesting midfielder merry-go-round in this summer’s transfer market.

The Dortmund star could be ideal to help replace either one of Sandro Tonali or Bruno Guimaraes at Newcastle, with BBC Sport reporting that the duo are two players being explored by Arsenal.

Meanwhile, Nmecha might also be an option for United, and it will be interesting to see if he favours that opportunity.

MUFC have Champions League football to offer, which is sure to be tempting for a player of Nmecha’s calibre, but he might also be excited by Newcastle’s project, especially if Tonali or Guimaraes leave and guarantee him a likely key role in Eddie Howe’s side.