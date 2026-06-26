Romano says starlet’s future decided in “next 48 hours” after buy-back clause activated

Nico Paz celebrates a goal for Como (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Como have 48 hours to find a deal with Real Madrid for Nico Paz after the Spanish side activated his buy-back clause.

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The future of Nico Paz was always going to be a major story this summer – and it’s a complicated one.

The story so far is that a very talented young Real Madrid academy product was sold to Como for just €10m a year ago – but with a buy-back clause in the deal.

After a superb season for the youngster, Madrid have decided to activate that buy-back. They have offered to cut Como a deal – they can have the playmaker back for a higher fee, with another (higher) buy-back clause included.

Como have 48 hours to decide over playmaker’s future

According to Fabrizio Romano’s report today, Paz’s future will be decided in the next 48 hours. What is certain is that Madrid are activating their clause. Whether a) Como agree to their new terms b) Como decide not to buy him back and someone else swoops in or c) Real Madrid end up keeping him in their squad, we’re not yet sure.

Romano says that the player is “open to staying” and that the Italian side have until Monday to strike a new deal before he goes on the open market.

But it sounds like we’ll find out soon.

In other news…

Arsenal have got their bidding for a top summer target into gear with an opening €55m offer for a midfielder “immediately rejected” by a Premier League rival.

Chelsea have agreed a deal to sign Maxence Lacroix from Crystal Palace, and will complete a deal after the World Cup.

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