Not for sale: Man United to reject £100m offer for club leader from Saudi club

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes is once again being linked with a huge move to Saudi Arabia, but the message from Old Trafford appears clear: he is not for sale.



A claim circulating on X suggested that a Saudi club submitted a massive £100m offer for the Portugal international in the last 24 hours.

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However, that figure has not been confirmed by a major reliable outlet, so it should be treated with caution.

What is clear is that Saudi interest in Fernandes has been around for some time.

talkSPORT recently reported that Fernandes is expected to stay at Man United despite fresh interest from Saudi clubs, while Sky Sports also carried reports that the midfielder is set to remain at Old Trafford.

Man United cannot afford to lose their captain

For United, rejecting any approach would make sense. Fernandes is not just another senior player; he is the captain, main creator and emotional leader of the team.

Even during difficult seasons, he has often been the player driving standards and producing decisive moments.

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Losing him now would leave a huge gap in midfield, especially at a time when United are still trying to rebuild the squad and regain consistency.

The Guardian previously reported that Fernandes turned down a Saudi move because he wanted to keep playing at the highest level.

That stance remains important, particularly with United needing players who are committed to the project.

Saudi club sees Fernandes as a statement signing

From the Saudi side, the interest is understandable.

Fernandes has star power, experience, leadership and global appeal. A £100m offer would be eye-catching, but United’s sporting position matters more than the money.

United are absolutely right to shut this down. Selling Fernandes might bring in a huge fee, but replacing his creativity, leadership and mentality would be extremely difficult.

Unless Fernandes personally pushes to leave, United should not even entertain talks. This is one player they need to keep.

Sources: Man United line up £60m alternative as Spurs lead race to sign Mateus Fernandes