Video: Ousmane Dembele shows Ballon d'Or credentials with stunning World Cup hat-trick

Ousmane Dembele celebrates a goal for France against Norway (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

France forward Ousmane Dembele is on fire against Norway this evening, with the Paris Saint-Germain star scoring two superb solo goals as part of a first-half hat-trick.

Dembele, who won the Champions League with PSG for a second season in a row, must be on course for a second Ballon d’Or in a row as well, with this World Cup only likely to boost his credentials.

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The 29-year-old scored 20 goals in 40 games in all competitions for PSG in 2025/26, and he’s now proving a star player for the French national team, who will be arguably the favourites to go all the way in this year’s World Cup.

If Dembele keeps scoring goals like this, it’s certainly hard to see who can stop Les Bleus from being crowned world champions, or indeed who can prevent Dembele being named the best player in the world again…

Ousmane Dembele’s superb brace for France against Norway

First Dembele zig-zagged his way through the Norway defence before a clinical finish with his right foot to make it 1-0 in the 6th minute…

France are off the mark after just 6 minutes ?? Check out this strike from Ousmane Dembélé… pic.twitter.com/qmkgAinx3E — ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 26, 2026

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Then Dembele reminded us all just how two-footed he is with a sublime long-range strike with his left…

Ousmane Dembélé doubles France's lead with this spectacular hit ??? pic.twitter.com/ZeTeaO4whG — ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 26, 2026

Finally, he did the business again for a hat-trick inside just 32 minutes…

Just like that, Ousmane Dembélé completes the hat-trick ? pic.twitter.com/wEfHyagtOm — ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 26, 2026

Norway managed to pull one back to make the game interesting again, but it’s also worth noting that they’ve rested a lot of their best players, including Erling Haaland, for tonight’s game.

That will undoubtedly make things easier for Dembele and the rest of the France team, who are pretty much at full strength.

Still, take nothing away from the quality of Dembele, with the former Barcelona man continuing to show just how much of a game-changer he is on the biggest stage.

Even if Ligue 1 isn’t particularly competitive for PSG, Dembele scored eight goals in 13 games for his club in the Champions League this season, including in the final victory over Arsenal.