Premier League midfielder “prefers Manchester United”; Red Devils aim to avoid bidding war with rivals

(Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Mateus Fernandes is a target for two Premier League teams, and it’s a question of who gets a deal done with West Ham now.

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It was clear from his good form this season that Mateus Fernandes would be a major target for Premier League teams this summer. West Ham’s relegation then pretty much confirmed that to be the case.

Fernandes prefers Man U – but may not get a choice

As time has gone by, two teams have come to the fore as the midfielder’s most likely destination. Tottenham are having a major rebuild this summer, and following some impressively decisive moves for other players, it seems they’re now keen on Fernandes.

Man U are also in the mix, looking to continue to improve following their return to the Champions League.

TeamTalk’s piece has some interesting quotes on the Portugal international’s future, with some from Andy Mitten saying that Fernandes “would play for Spurs, but prefers Manchester United.”

It’s all about who offers West Ham enough to get a deal done. United apparently “don’t want to get into an auction situation,” so Spurs can potentially still blow them away with a strong bid.

These are some very interesting weeks ahead.

In other news…

Two Premier League giants are watching closely as Real Madrid try to tie up a deal for Enzo Fernandez from Chelsea.

Nico Paz could yet be a Como player next season – but the Italian side are going to have to pay for him a second time if they want that.

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