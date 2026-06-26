Reece James and Declan Rice (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

England will reportedly be without Reece James for at least two World Cup games due to the Chelsea right-back’s problems with a hamstring injury.

James is known for being quite injury-prone, and yet Thomas Tuchel still decided to leave Real Madrid star and former Liverpool hero Trent Alexander-Arnold out of his squad for this summer’s World Cup.

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According to the Guardian, England are now in real trouble as James is expected to miss at least two games, meaning he’ll be out of the final group stage clash against Panama and the first knockout tie.

James is a huge loss for England, having generally shone for the national team whenever he’s been called upon, and Tuchel used him for 90 minutes in each of the team’s first two games at this World Cup.

England will struggle to replace Reece James

It looked a real gamble not to call up Alexander-Arnold this summer, and it’s already backfired badly for Three Lions boss Tuchel.

England now face having to use Djed Spence, Jarrell Quansah, or Ezri Konsa at right-back for their upcoming games, and all three are a significant downgrade on James.

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It will be interesting to see who Tuchel goes for, but it’s not going to be pretty if England have to take on big teams like France, Brazil, or Spain without a key player like James available.

Chelsea fans will also be nervous following this and will be hoping this doesn’t turn into another lengthy spell on the side-lines for James, who has missed so much playing time at Stamford Bridge in recent years with recurring fitness problems.