Romano: Arsenal €55m bid for Premier League star “immediately rejected” by Newcastle

Newcastle's Bruno Guimaraes in action (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Newcastle have turned down Arsenal’s opening approach for their midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, Fabrizio Romano is reporting.

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The World Cup has meant a slow start to this transfer window in terms of really big deals in the Premier League, but they’re starting to fall into place now.

Arsenal are looking to build on the back of a title win, and their top midfield target is already clear. Fabrizio Romano reports today that the Gunners have made a “formal approach” for Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.

Newcastle “immediately” reject Arsenal bid

There is some way to go in this negotiation – Romano says the “plan to try to open talks for €55m” was “immediately rejected.”

Newcastle want to keep their key man, and have told the Gunners he’s not for sale. We don’t quite believe that – but Mikel Arteta’s team will have to do better than just €55m for such an established Premier League player at the peak of his powers.

Newcastle have already sold Anthony Gordon to Barcelona this summer, and seem to be struggling to comply with FFP once again. There still feels like there will be a deal done here, but at closer to €75m than €55m.

Bruno is at the World Cup with Brazil, and it will be difficult for him to put the pressure on for a move until that’s over.

In other news…

Chelsea have agreed a deal to sign Maxence Lacroix from Crystal Palace, and will complete a deal after the World Cup.

David Ornstein also claims that Chelsea’s deal for Marco Palestra is already done, with not long to wait until the club announce it.

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